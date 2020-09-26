Shepherd killed during robbery

Unidentified robbers shot dead a shepherd for offering resistance during a goat snatching incident in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Unidentified robbers shot dead a shepherd for offering resistance during a goat snatching incident in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that shepherd Ghulam Hussain of Chak No 26-JB was grazing his goats outside the locality where two motorcycle-riding bandits came there and tried to take away a goat.

When the shepherd offered resistance, the robbers opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.