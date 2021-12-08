UrduPoint.com

SHO Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

SHO suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan suspended a station house officer (SHO) Sahianwala on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

Police said here on Wednesday that the CPO received several complaints against SHO Sahianwala Inspector Tahir Mehmood Jatt that he failed to curb crime in his jurisdiction.

The CPO directed Tahir to explain his position before him in person but he did not appear.

On this, the CPO ordered immediately suspension of SHO Sahianwala, while further action against him was underway, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

19 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

3 minutes ago
 Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated t ..

Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated tourists in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Poland Expects No Positive Impact of Putin-Biden T ..

Poland Expects No Positive Impact of Putin-Biden Talks - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Papua New Guinea holds mass Covid burial

Papua New Guinea holds mass Covid burial

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.