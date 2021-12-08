SHO suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan suspended a station house officer (SHO) Sahianwala on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

Police said here on Wednesday that the CPO received several complaints against SHO Sahianwala Inspector Tahir Mehmood Jatt that he failed to curb crime in his jurisdiction.

The CPO directed Tahir to explain his position before him in person but he did not appear.

On this, the CPO ordered immediately suspension of SHO Sahianwala, while further action against him was underway, the spokesman added.