The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Thursday sealed shops being used for commercial purpose illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Thursday sealed shops being used for commercial purpose illegally.

The teams detected that the sealed shops had been constructed without approval of designing on Samundri Road while a house in Gulberg was also sealed.