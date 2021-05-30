Short-term postings, transfers of Administrators of HMC reflects continuity of bribery : MQM-P Lawmakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) lawmakers Saturday said the short-term postings and transfers of Administrators of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) reflect continuity of the bribery.

In a statement issued here, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Nadeem Siddiqui alleged that the administrators were being posted in the HMC through bribes.

"The Sindh government posts a new administrator and the municipal commissioner after every couple of months," they said.

Criticizing performance of the HMC under the unelected interim set up headed by the bureaucrats, they said heaps of garbage had piled up in the city which completely lacked cleanliness with sewage poodles all over the city's roads.

The MPAs said the people living in City and Latifabad talukas had been deprived of the civic facilities.

They reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government since coming to the power in 2008 had deprived the cities specially Karachi and Hyderabad of their due development.

They asked the Sindh government to post an administrator of the HMC on a permanent basis so that the official could perform.

The MPA also demanded repaid and maintenance of the roads which had developed potholes and bumps and draining the sewage water from the roads.