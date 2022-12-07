UrduPoint.com

Significant Decrease In Dengue Cases Observed In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Significant decrease in dengue cases observed in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A significant decrease in dengue cases has been observed during the last few days as 20 cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday.

According to health department, a total of 18,840 cases of dengue virus have so far been reported during the current year while 45 people died of virus and 203 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 11 cases of dengue in Lahore while 03 cases were reported in Khanewal, 2 cases in Rawalpindi, 2 in Faisalabad, 01 in Rahimyar Khan and 01 case of dengue was reported in Layyah during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue destroyed dengue larvae at 322 places in the province during a continuous daily based surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 338,526 indoor and 93,887 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

