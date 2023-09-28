Open Menu

Sikhs Protest Before UN HQ Against India Over Khalistan Leader's Murder

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Hundreds of Sikh community representatives gathered in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York to condemn the murder of the Khalistan leader in Canada and press their demand for Khalistan as an independent Sikh homeland

The protest was held a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament that his government had seen “credible allegations” that India was responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Canadian Sikh leader.

The demonstrators chanted slogans to condemn the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for punishing the perpetrators of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder.

The protest demonstration was arranged by a representative body Sikh Youth of America.

The decades-old Khalistan movement got a new momentum after the revelations by Trudeau erupting Sikh community's protests before the Indian diplomatic missions and other important landmarks across the globe.

"breaking news - India is killing Sikhs; India is responsible for terrorism in Canada; Wanted Modi Hindu Terrorist; India Committed Genocide of Sikhs; India Quit Punjab; and Free Punjab End Indian Occupation" were among the few slogans inscribed on the placards held by the protestors.

The turban-clad protestors also held yellow flags marked with the word "Khalistan" and stepped on the Indian flag to vent their hatred against the country accused of the persecution of minorities.

The protestors chanted slogans like "Ab Raaj Kare Ga- Khalistan (Now Khalistan will rule); What We Want- Khalistan; Who is Killer - Indian Modi; Nijjar Tera Qatil Kon (Nijjar Who is Your Killer) - Hindustan Hindustan; and Death to Killer of Nijjar.

Punjab Bane Ga Khalistan; Haryana Bane Ga Khalistan; Rajasthan Bane Ga Khalistan; UP Bane Ga Khalistan; and Himachal Bane Ga Khalistan were also the slogans chanted by the protestors.

The placards were also marked with images of Sikh leaders murdered by the Indian government in different countries.

