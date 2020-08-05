Silence of UN, International organization deplorable on Military Siege in IIOJK: Bushra Rind

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind Wednesday said that Youme-e-Istehsal was being observed across Balochistan aimed at showing solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The international organization and United Nations (UN) silence on the Military Siege imposed for a year was deplorable, the Kashmiri people all basic facilities including medical treatment have been deprived of one year due to Military Siege after revoking article of 370 in Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, by India government due to which there was a severe shortage of food, she said.

Talking to APP, she said the UN and the world should take stern notice of this situation, adding that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan while Pakistan and Kashmir were essential for each other to thwart India's nefarious intentions.

" The nation of Pakistan is united to thwart India's nefarious intentions if Modi led government thinks that the Kashmiris' right to self-determination can be suppressed by its clever tactics, then it is a misunderstanding", she added.

She said that India's black law and its ugly face have been seen in the world after repealing article 370 in IIOJK adding that people of Pakistani stand with Kashmiri people for their freedom struggle.

Bushra said Modi led government was becoming dangerous for the peace of region saying that International organizations should take notice of the Indian Army's barbarism in IIOJK because resolving Kashmir's cause is significant for peace of the area.