Sindh CM sitting on summary of Hyderabad University: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :There is only one hurdle in way of Hyderabad University, chief minister of Sindh, who is sitting on the summary of this much needed varsity, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, addressing a crowded press conference at Sindh Assembly, here Monday.

Flanked by MQM Pakistan parliamentary leader Kanwar Naveed, PTI parliamentary party leader Bilawal Ghaffar, PTI MPA Jamal Siddiqui, Shahnawaz Jadoon and others, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a package of Rs 446 billion in Sukkur. He said a total package of Rs 1200 billion has already been announced for Sindh.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Sindh has been given more. He said the provincial government has even failed to give basic facilities to citizens. He said the Sindh government is trying to save the job of one adviser who always tell lies.

Haleem Adil said that setting up of Hyderabad University is the matter of education of our children. He said the charter of this university has already been passed, but the chief minister of Sindh is sitting on this summary. He said the Federal government has already tagged Rs 1.7 billion for the Hyderabad University.

He said since the powers to run the universities of Sindh have transferred to the chief minister, corruption is increased in them. He alleged the transfers and postings of VCs and officers are made on bribery. He regretted that the summary of Hyderabad University is gathering dust in the office of Sindh chief minister since July 2020 and till now he has not signed this important summary.

He said the corruption mafia in Sindh is not ready to serve people and it also do not allow others to serve these downtrodden people. He said the federal government has already issued 275,000 health cards in Tharparker. He said the federal government also wants to issue health cards to all citizens of Sindh but the government of Sindh is the main hurdle, as it is not ready to pay its share in this project. He said in Punjab and KPK health cards have already been issued to their citizens as these provincial governments have paid their due share; however, the Sindh government is not ready to give its due share.

Haleem Adil said that work is in progress on the projects announced by the Prime Minister. He said Wapda is working on K-IV project and the Green Line would be completed in coming August. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave Rs1100billion to Karachi and Rs446 billion to other districts of Sindh. He said the rulers of Sindh have failed to give any facility to masses.

MQM-P parliamentary party leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil said after the 18th amendment the education is a provincial matter. He said the Sindh chief minister has already said that the Hyderabad University would be established over his dead body. He said we had requested former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Hyderabad University and he had also allocated funds