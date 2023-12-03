Sindh Cultural Day celebrated, Soormiyun lights up Islamabad with vibrant colors and cultural harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A cultural organization, Soormiyun in collaboration with Sindh Cultural Department and Takori, painted the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad with vibrant hues and lively music as they celebrated Sindhi Cultural Day.

The grand event aimed to showcase the rich tapestry of Sindhi culture while emphasizing the importance of cultural harmony and empowering women from diverse backgrounds and fields.

Federal education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi on Sunday graced the event as the chief guest, while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi added prestige to the Sindhi cultural program.

The event revolved around providing a platform to promote cultural harmony, empower women to combat the hazards of global warming and recognize women from various walks of life. The captivating Soormiyun song resonated through the venue, beautifully encapsulating the spirits of Soormiyun working in Islamabad. Throughout the celebration, various activities were organized to foster cultural understanding and the importance of unity.

Cultural tabloos showcasing the diversity of Sindhi culture, along with panel discussions, were conducted to promote cultural harmony, peace, women's role in climate change, and gender equality through women's empowerment.

Gulnaz Sheikh, the founder of Soormiyun, expressed that these programs extend beyond a one-day event. According to Sheikh, Sindh is the land of Sufism, and Soormiyun, being Shah Latif's disciples, are spreading the core message of cultural diversity, love, peace, and gender equality within cultural values by empowering women.

Gulnaz Sheikh emphasized,

"Soormiyun envisions a society where there is no place for extremism but where cultural diversities flourish and are celebrated, and today's event is a testament to our commitment to fostering these ideals", she added.

The event welcomed people from all communities, not only showcasing the vibrant Sindhi culture but also serving as a reminder of the power of cultural exchange in promoting understanding and unity among diverse communities.

Soormiyun remains steadfast in its mission to continue organizing events that contribute to the promotion of cultural diversity, peace, love, gender equality, and women's empowerment in society. The celebration of Sindhi Cultural Day serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for a future where cultural diversity is embraced and women are empowered to realize their full potential.

Gulnaz Sheikh said that empowering women was key to a better future adding, let's celebrate our differences and unite in harmony

The celebration of Sindhi Cultural Day was a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who attended.

The event showcased the rich tapestry of Sindhi culture while emphasizing the importance of cultural harmony, women's empowerment, and environmental consciousness. Soormiyun's commitment to these ideals shown through every aspect of the event, inspiring all present to embrace diversity, foster unity, and empower women to make a positive impact on the world.