Sindh Culture dept organizes 'Live Mega Cultural Transmission' in view of Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Culture Department had organized a 'Live Mega Transmission' in connection with the Sindh Culture Day in view of Covid-19 by adhering to the Sindh government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), said a spokesman for the Culture department.

He said that the department had decided to go ahead with live mega transmission on facebook page www.facebook.com/Sindhuculture.gov.pk of the department from 4p.m. to 8pm because of coronavirus to mark the 6th December-Sindh Culture Day .

The famous artistes of Sindh including Tufail Sanjrani, Shafi Faqir, Ahmed Mughal, Taj Mastani, Shehnila Ali, Narudha Malni, Shaukat Ali and social media comedian Asghar Khoso would perform (live) from the studio of the Culture department.

Moreover,the department had also planned to transmit special messages, in the live mega transmission, of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and ambassadors of the United States of America, Germany, Italy, Turkey and Thailand besides queen of Sufi music Abida Parveen, Hadiqa Kayani etc. The live transmission also remained packed with other activities on the day.