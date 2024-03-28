Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro For Transparent Distribution Of Bardana
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Friday directed the food officers to facilitate farmers in all districts to ensure transparent distribution of bardana
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Friday directed the food officers to facilitate farmers in all districts to ensure transparent distribution of bardana.
He issued these directives in a high-level meeting here, said a statement.
Earlier, the minister was briefed regarding wheat procurement and distribution of bardana processes.
He directed for smooth implementation of wheat procurement campaign as per the policy.
Recent Stories
Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv
PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-taking, states ECP
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities
Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife
French parliament condemns 1961 Paris massacre of Algerians
First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana
S.Africa electoral body bars ex-president Zuma from May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana5 minutes ago
-
PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft9 minutes ago
-
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers9 minutes ago
-
Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-taking, states ECP9 minutes ago
-
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities4 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife4 minutes ago
-
First Inter Schools Naat Competition held in Larkana4 minutes ago
-
AC arrests five people on price list violation4 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi chairs meeting on land record computerization4 minutes ago
-
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts55 minutes ago
-
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana55 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB55 minutes ago