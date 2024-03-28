Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro for transparent distribution of bardana

Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Friday directed the food officers to facilitate farmers in all districts to ensure transparent distribution of bardana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Friday directed the food officers to facilitate farmers in all districts to ensure transparent distribution of bardana.

He issued these directives in a high-level meeting here, said a statement.

Earlier, the minister was briefed regarding wheat procurement and distribution of bardana processes.

He directed for smooth implementation of wheat procurement campaign as per the policy.