Sindh government holds high-level meeting to address drug spread, rehabilitation measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A high-level meeting took place at the Sindh Secretariat, chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, to address the spread of drugs and preventative measures.

Attendees included Home Minister Sindh Zia-ul-Hassan, Provincial Ministers Sardar Shah and Mir Tariq Talpur, as well as officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the Excise Department, and other relevant departments, according to a news release on Monday.

ANF officials provided a comprehensive briefing on actions taken against drug mafias at the provincial level, highlighting the collaboration with police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and other law enforcement agencies. Dr. Pechuho emphasized the need for collective efforts to enhance and tighten anti-narcotics measures, with the Primary goal of safeguarding the future of the nation.

During the meeting, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan discussed the preparation of detailed recommendations for establishing rehabilitation centers in Sindh. He mentioned that related legislation would be forwarded to the Law Department for approval and necessary actions. This initiative aims to make rehabilitation efforts for drug addicts more effective and sustainable under established regulations.

He noted the involvement of drug addicts in street crimes, based on investigations and case progress. He asserted that the anti-narcotics campaign, supported by police and other security agencies across Sindh, is becoming increasingly robust and thorough.

Zia-ul-Hassan also stressed the urgent need to establish large rehabilitation centers for drug addicts under the Sindh government's umbrella. He suggested that all rehabilitation centers, including those run by NGOs, should be provincially registered.

Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah proposed launching a coordinated anti-narcotics campaign in schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions, seeking support and cooperation from relevant departments.

The Sindh Minister of Social Welfare reiterated the ongoing preparation of recommendations for large rehabilitation centers for drug addicts, pointing out the lack of existing legislation for such establishments and related matters.

Narcotics officials at the meeting committed to a joint campaign against drug mafias in the province.