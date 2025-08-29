Sindh Governor donates five months salary to flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to donate his five-month salary to the flood victims.

He said that in this hour of difficulty, he is standing with the victims in every possible way and will utilize all available resources to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

The Governor Sindh said that a special cell is being set up in the Governor House to help the flood victims, from where trucks filled with relief materials, tents and other essential items will soon be sent to the affected districts.

The Governor also appealed to the business community and citizens to play their role in helping the flood victims.