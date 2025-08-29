CM Orders Implementation Of Contingency Plan In View Of High Flood At Guddu Barrage
Published August 29, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high-level flood emergency meeting to review preparedness measures in anticipation of high flows expected to enter Sindh between September 3 or 4 at Guddu Barrage and forecasted rains across the province.
The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Makhdoom Mahboobzaman, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Rehabilitation Akhtar Bugti and DG PDMA Salman Shah. Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawala, Minister Irrigation Mohammad Bux Maher, and Minister Industries Jam Ikram Dharejo were assigned to supervise the flood situation and public welfare on the right and left banks. Divisional commissioners and DIGs participated in the meeting through a video link.
The Irrigation and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) briefed the Chief Minister that between Wednesday and Thursday night, water inflows ranging between 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs are expected to reach Guddu Barrage. The CM directed the administration to remain on high alert and ensure full rescue and relief arrangements to meet any emergency.
According to the PDMA briefing, 72 rescue boats have been deployed in northern districts and 106 in southern districts, while more than 52,000 families may be affected in case of flooding.
The Chief Minister instructed the deployment of over 30,000 Rescue 1122 personnel in the northern districts and ordered the allocation of boats across vulnerable areas Sukkur six, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur Nasuhehroferoze, and Dadu each one four and Shaheed Benazirabad three.
He also directed that rescue teams with boats be stationed from Sukkur to Dadu.
The CM was informed that the Pakistan Navy has kept 26 boats on standby to support relief operations. Reviewing PDMA’s stock position, Murad Ali Shah was told that ample relief supplies - including mosquito nets, blankets, first-aid kits, kitchen sets, mattresses, plastic mats, portable toilets, quilts, jerry cans, sleeping mats, tents, de-watering pumps, and generators - were available for deployment.
Murad Shah further instructed the PDMA and district administrations to get ready to establish more than 500 camps along river embankments to protect affected communities and livestock. “In case of a major flood wave, not a single life- human or animal, should be lost,” he stressed.
Keeping in view the vulnerability, the CM decided to visit Guddu Barrage and Sukkur Barrage to witness the preparedness and took an aerial view of all the vulnerable embankments of the Ricer Indus.
The Chief Minister was apprised that in the event of a very high flood, over 50,000 families could be displaced. Murad Ali Shah directed that full readiness be ensured and that necessary heavy machinery also be arranged from the private sector if required.
