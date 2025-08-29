Spiritual Gatherings To Celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Continues
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Spiritual gatherings to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) continued for the third day at Sindh Governor House.
The event was held in a spiritual atmosphere and was attended by several dignitaries.
Mufti Muhammad Akmal Madani delivered a comprehensive and effective speech on the life of the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH).
