Spiritual gatherings to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) continues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Spiritual gatherings to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) continued for the third day at Sindh Governor House.

The event was held in a spiritual atmosphere and was attended by several dignitaries.

Mufti Muhammad Akmal Madani delivered a comprehensive and effective speech on the life of the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH).