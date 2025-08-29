ITP Chief Hamzah Reviews License Branch, Directs Merit And Citizen Facilitation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Police Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun visited the Islamabad Traffic Police(ITP) Headquarters, where he was briefed about various departments within the driving license branch and their procedures.
An official told APP on Friday that the CTO personally reviewed the facilities being provided to citizens applying for driving licenses and also met applicants to inquire about the issues they were facing.
CTO Hamza instructed all traffic police officers to provide maximum ease and all necessary facilities to citizens, ensuring that driving licenses are issued purely on merit and with complete transparency.
He added that police guides have been deputed to assist applicants, while officers were directed to simplify the process and make it more transparent so that no inconvenience is faced by citizens.
The CTO further emphasized that traffic police officers should treat citizens with courtesy and respect, and also stressed educating learners about traffic laws and road safety to build a culture of responsibility and reduce accidents in the Federal capital.
He reiterated that officers must adhere to the traffic police code of conduct, “Pehle Salaam, Phir Kalaam”. Maintaining an organized traffic system and providing citizens with every possible facility remain among the top priorities of Islamabad Traffic Police, the CTO added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
