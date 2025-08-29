Traffic chaos leaves Peshawarties frustrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Once celebrated as the "City of Flowers" for its blooming Gul-e-Dawoodi, red roses, and jasmine, Peshawar is now battling a very different kind of scent of clouds of smoke, fumes, and frustration due to traffic mess.

Choked roads, endless traffic jams, and rising air pollution have become the new normal for Peshawarties, transforming their daily commute into a test of patience and endurance.

The rapid urbanization, combined with poor planning of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and unchecked influx of vehicles, has created a near-constant traffic mess across the city.

Instead of enjoying the charm of a peaceful and green capital, residents are now forced to inhale exhaust fumes from unregistered rickshaws and aging wagons.

The result is a visible spike in ENT infections, respiratory problems, and seasonal illnesses.

One of the worst-affected stretches lies between Hashtnagri and the Malik Saad Shaheed Bridge, a critical artery of the city. Frequent protests by provincial government employees in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, particularly on the main GT Road, routinely disrupt the traffic flow. The narrow lanes already constrained due to the BRT corridor become virtually impassable during such demonstrations and VIP movements.

“The situation during peak hours is simply unbearable,” says Fayaz Khan, a retired government teacher turned property dealer while talking to APP. “It takes me nearly twice the time it should to reach my office, and that’s on a good day.”

Perhaps the most tragic impact is seen in Dabgari Garden that is a hub for private hospitals, clinics, and medical laboratories. Ambulances with blaring sirens are often seen stranded on GT Road, Sher Shah Suri Road, and other feeder roads due to unruly traffic. For patients and their families, this isn’t just frustrating but it can be life-threatening.

Fayaz who is a heart patient from Nowshera, shared his harrowing experience with APP.

“I left the general bus stand at 2:30PM and didn’t reach Dabgari Garden until 4:00 PM. A journey that should have taken 30 minutes stretched to an hour and a half. My knees started aching from constantly using the clutch in bumper-to-bumper traffic,” he recalled.

Launched with high hopes, the BRT system was intended to revolutionize public transport in Peshawar. But critics argued that poor planning has contributed to the traffic crisis instead. With older buses and wagons removed from many routes, the BRT is now overloaded especially during rush hours, leaving the sick, elderly, and women to stand throughout their journeys.

A Transport Department official told APP that steps are being taken to mitigate the issue. "Several new BRT feeder routes have been opened, including those connecting Hayatabad Phase-I, Regi Model Town, Nasir Bagh Road, Warsak Road, and Chamkani to Pabbi," he said. "We’ve also reserved special seats for women and persons with disabilities, with over 60,000 women using the service daily."

However, the official admitted that a significant portion of tri-wheeler rickshaw drivers operate without valid permits, further congesting the roads. The traffic police, he assured, have been given powers to act against such illegal operators.

In a ray of hope, work is underway on a sprawling 303-kanal general bus terminal at Sardar Garhi near the BRT main terminal. Officials claim that once operational, this facility will help decongest central Peshawar by relocating intercity traffic.

But for now, the city continues to grapple with gridlock. Whether it’s students trying to make it to class, lawyers heading to court, or the elderly rushing for a doctor’s appointment, Peshawar’s traffic snarls have become a source of daily anguish.

Residents long for the days when the city was synonymous with flowers and calm. Until then, they must contend with honking horns, thick smog, and a seemingly endless wait at every intersection.