Open Menu

S.Waziristan Lower’s DC For Improvement In Service Delivery

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM

S.Waziristan Lower’s DC for improvement in service delivery

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Musarrat Zaman has visited several key government offices and institutions to review the quality of public services.

Accompanied by the district police officer (DPO), the deputy commissioner first visited the District Police Office in Sholam, Tehsil Birmal, where the DPO briefed him on the overall security situation in the area.

He appreciated the performance of the police personnel and praised their dedication and commitment to duty.

Later, the deputy commissioner and DPO visited the District Headquarters Hospital Wana, where they inspected various departments and assessed the healthcare services being provided to the public.

The hospital officials were directed to take more steps to ensure better healthcare for the citizens.

The visit concluded with a tour of Moosa Nekah Public School, where the deputy commissioner reviewed the educational facilities and ongoing academic activities.

He directed the school principal to take serious measures to improve the quality of education, ensure teacher attendance, and enhance student performance.

The DC added that monitoring the performance of public institutions, improving service delivery, and addressing citizens’ concerns in a timely manner were top priorities of the government under its public agenda.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

3 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

9 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

19 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

19 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

19 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

19 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

19 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan