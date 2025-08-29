S.Waziristan Lower’s DC for improvement in service delivery

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Musarrat Zaman has visited several key government offices and institutions to review the quality of public services.

Accompanied by the district police officer (DPO), the deputy commissioner first visited the District Police Office in Sholam, Tehsil Birmal, where the DPO briefed him on the overall security situation in the area.

He appreciated the performance of the police personnel and praised their dedication and commitment to duty.

Later, the deputy commissioner and DPO visited the District Headquarters Hospital Wana, where they inspected various departments and assessed the healthcare services being provided to the public.

The hospital officials were directed to take more steps to ensure better healthcare for the citizens.

The visit concluded with a tour of Moosa Nekah Public School, where the deputy commissioner reviewed the educational facilities and ongoing academic activities.

He directed the school principal to take serious measures to improve the quality of education, ensure teacher attendance, and enhance student performance.

The DC added that monitoring the performance of public institutions, improving service delivery, and addressing citizens’ concerns in a timely manner were top priorities of the government under its public agenda.