Magsi Lauds Engineers’ Role In Pakistan’s Development At PEC Awards Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi on Friday asserted that no nation can achieve true progress without the vision and innovation of its engineers, as he conferred the PEC Engineers’ Excellence Awards 2023 in Islamabad.
The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has conferred the prestigious awards, honoring 30 eminent engineers across eight categories for their remarkable contributions to Pakistan’s progress and development.
The ceremony was attended by foreign delegates, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, government officials, senior engineers, and prominent figures from diverse walks of life.
Addressing the ceremony, Khalid Hussain Magsi lauded PEC’s initiative and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for taking this laudable initiative of organizing the PEC Engineers' Excellence Awards 2023.
"This prestigious recognition of the exemplary achievements of our eminent engineers, serving in diverse fields, stands as a tribute to their invaluable contributions to the progress and prosperity of our nation", he said.
"These awards are not only a symbol of personal accomplishment but also a national celebration of dedication, ingenuity, and professional excellence that our engineers consistently demonstrate", he stated.
PEC, under its dynamic leadership, is setting an inspiring benchmark for the younger generation to follow, he said.
The minister highlighted PEC’s role in national development, digital transformation, and youth engagement. He praised initiatives such as the Smart PEC Drive, special programs for Balochistan, PEC desks in higher education institutions, the Graduate Engineers Training Program (GET), the introduction of Generative AI courses, and the Young Engineers National Forum.
He further appreciated PEC’s achievements on the global front, including securing a six-year extension of Pakistan’s membership under the Washington Accord and signing a Mutual Recognition Agreement with China.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir congratulated the awardees and underscored PEC’s pivotal role in advancing engineering education, practice, and global recognition.
He remarked, “It is indeed a matter of immense pride and pleasure to be among this esteemed gathering of professionals who have significantly contributed to the progress of our beloved country. Today’s ceremony is a tribute to their dedication, innovation, and enduring commitment to national service".
He said that PEC continues to serve as a Think Tank to the Federal Government, providing technical input for national policies, while also modernizing the profession through initiatives such as the Smart PEC Digital Drive, Graduate Engineers Training Program, AI-based learning, Pathway-to-Practice desks, and reforms in education and industry.
He emphasized PEC’s growing international stature as a mentor to emerging engineering councils globally and reaffirmed PEC’s commitment to youth empowerment, sustainability, and professional excellence.
The ceremony concluded with the conferment of awards on the eminent engineers including
Engr. Muhammad Mazhar Ul islam, Engr. Dr. Tabassum Zahoor, Engr. Muhammad Abdul Qadir Jhanagir Durrani, Engr. Dr. Tahir Masood, Engr. Amjad Saeed, Engr. Dr. Masroor Ahmed, Engr. Ejaz Hussain, Engr. Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail, Engr. Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Engr. Prof. Dr. Osman Hasan, Engr. Syed Nihal Asghar, Engr. Dr. Ajaz Bashir Janjua, Engr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Engr. Hafiz Imtiaz Ahmed, Engr. Dr. Salman Raza Naqvi, Engr. Dr. Muhammad Zakir Shiekh, Engr. Dr. Nasir Mehmood Khan, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Engr. Syed Nafasat Raza, Engr. Fakhar Un Nisa, Engr. Mushtaq Hussain Dawood, Engr. Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui, Engr. Ahsan Azhar Siddiqui, Engr. Rashid Aziz, Engr. Rashid Ahmed, Engr. Barkatullah Kakar, and Engr. Muhammad Imran Khan Cheema.
