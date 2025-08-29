Open Menu

Sardar Yousaf Awards Certificates To 24 Authorized Organizers For Pilgrimages To Iran, Iraq & Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday awarded certificates to 24 newly authorized Ziyarat Group Organizers (ZGOs) for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iran, Iraq, and Syria, under the government’s new Ziyarat Policy.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the minister congratulated the companies on their registration and urged them to ensure quality arrangements for pilgrims, including safe travel, accommodation, food, and other facilities.

He announced that the traditional Salar system will soon be completely abolished, making it mandatory for pilgrims to travel only through registered ZGOs. “This new system is designed to provide pilgrims with improved facilities, a transparent mechanism, and a safe journey,” he said.

Sharing details of the registration process, Yousaf informed that the ministry has so far received 1,413 applications for ZGO registration.

Of these, 585 companies have been granted security clearance, while 24 firms have completed the necessary documentation and qualified for certification in the first phase. Remaining companies will be awarded certificates upon fulfillment of requirements.

The minister praised the efforts of the Dawah and Ziyarat Wing for successfully initiating the registration process under the new policy.

The ceremony was also attended by Additional Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Joint Secretary Ziyarat Ahmad Nadeem Khan, Joint Secretary Administration Sahibzada, Joint Secretary Development Muhammad Bux Sangi, Deputy Secretary Nasir Aziz Khan, and other senior officials.

