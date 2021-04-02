Sindh Governor seeks input of economists to gear up economic growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said that Pakistan was moving in right direction to be a booming economy despite challenges posed by COVID-19.

Speaking virtually as chief guest at inaugural session of the 1st International conference on Economics and Sustainable Development organized by Institute of business Administration (IBA) Karachi here, the Governor said that Pakistan like the entire world had a tough challenge to face in previous year when situation arising of COVID-19 demanded nation-wide shut down.

But Prime Minister Imran Khan, while considering the financial conditions of lower income groups particularly the daily wage earners, opted a strategy of smart lock down which later was not only acknowledged but also replicated by other nations of the world.

He said closure of economic activities would have played a havoc to lower income groups so PTI government let the economic activities take place with due precautions and on the other hand a cash grant of Rs. 12000 was disbursed to deserving population to lower down impacts of COVID-19 on them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision helped sustaining growth of Pakistan's economic stability and challenges were turned into opportunities; Imran Ismail said and mentioned that despite Covid-19 Pakistan after 17 years recorded surplus trade and surge in exports.

Pakistan is land of opportunities and it was moving in right direction to be a booming economy as economic indicators showing positive signs, he said adding that, a car manufacturing company has touched record production while textile, cement, steel and other sectors were also operation at their maximum capacities.

He lamented previous governments for serving their interests while corruption and nepotism flourished. "We have to curb the menace of corruption to boost the national economy, Imran Ismail maintained.

He lauded IBA for holding a seminar on economy and hoped that economists participating in the conference would assess and analyze the current situation and recommend future line of action in shape of a comprehensive publication.

Input of experts of economy and finance would help policy makers in framing the future strategies and achieving the development targets, he said.