Sindh govt launches Bhook Mitao, Benazir women agriculture support programs

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the first meeting of the Sindh Social Protection Board approved the feasibility studies of the Food Security - Bhook Mitao program and the Benazir Women Agriculture Workers Support program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the first meeting of the Sindh Social Protection Board approved the feasibility studies of the Food Security - Bhook Mitao program and the Benazir Women Agriculture Workers Support program.

These programs are aimed at benefitting the marginalized population and will be launched once the feasibility studies are successfully conducted.

The meeting was attended by the board members, including Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Labour Shahid Thahim, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Social Protection Rafiq Mustafa, Haris Gazdar, CEO Social Protection Unit Samiullah Shaikh, Sono Khanghrani, Prof Amar Sindhu, Ms Shabnam Baloch, Asama Bloch and others.

Secretary Social Protection dept Rafiq Mustafa and CEO of the Social Protection Unit Samiullah Shaikh briefed the board member about the two programmes: Bhook Mitao program and the Benazir Women Agriculture Workers Support program.

The book "Mitao Food Security" is aimed at establishing a combination of instruments and scientific methods for studying food security. It aims to identify vulnerable groups and propose feasible designs and implementations for addressing food security issues and minimizing vulnerability to hunger in marginalized populations.

During the meeting, the board members discussed the program and approved the feasibility study on the "Bhook Mitao" program. They have allocated a budget of Rs30 million for the feasibility study and other allied works.

The Sindh government aims to provide social protection to women working in agriculture through the Benazir Women Agriculture Support program. This will be done through a Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program, provided they register with the Labor Department and visit health facilities for medical check-ups during and after pregnancy.

To assess the feasibility of the program and how it should be implemented, the Social Protection Strategy Unit (SPSU) plans to conduct a study. The board has approved Rs30 million for the feasibility study, and the Social Protection department has already started the process of hiring firms through a competitive process. The chief minister was informed that the department has hired the firms through a competitive process.

The board members were also briefed about the Strengthening of the Sindh Social Protection Service Delivery System program. Under the program, the Mother and Child Support program has been launched with the support of the World Bank for $ 28.15 million. The program has been initiated in 15 predominantly rural districts prioritizing those with the highest Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

The CM was told that there were 1.3 million who were being given Rs30,000 cash support in 1000 days. 772 health facilities would also provide medical facilities to Mothers and Child Support.

The board was informed that the targeted 1.31 beneficiaries (pregnant women) were being given Rs30,000 cash for 1000 days. So far Rs313.2 million have been disbursed among 152,349 registered beneficiaries. The board approved the project.