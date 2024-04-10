Sindh Govt To Resolve People's Problems: Sharjeel Memon
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise and Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon offered Eid-ul Fitr prayers at his residence Rawal House, Tandojam and exchanged Eid greetings with people.
Later, talking to media, he said that the Sindh Government was trying to resolve the problems of people and added that
like development in the health sector, the government want to uplift other sectors as well.
He said that Benazir Income Support Programme was a stupendous work carried out by Asif Ali Zardari under which destitute people were financially assisted.
Sharjeel announced to start people’s Bus service in Mirpurkhas after Eid-ul-Fitr, besides introducing Pink Bus and EV taxi service would also be launched to provide better travelling facilities to women.
He said that a mega project would also be started in the transport department. In order to make society drug free strict action had been taken to eliminate narcotics, he added.
He further said that at present bumper crops of wheat had been harvested, however we should have to strengthen our country in the agriculture sector.
To a question, he said that at present law and order situation in Karachi was better as compared to the past, however every possible effort would be taken for eradication of street crime and for this all institutions should play their pivotal role.
He said the provincial government wanted to resolve the problems of people at the earliest.
APP/nsm
