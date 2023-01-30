Sindh Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants condemn Peshawar Blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Ministers, Advisors, and Special Assistants have strongly condemned Peshawar blast here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Adviser to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investments. Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar have strongly condemned Police Lines Mosque Peshawar suicide blast and expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of innocent human lives.

They said that the suicide attack was a very heinous act.

In their condemnation statements, they said that those, who commit such heinous acts did not deserve to be called human beings and Muslims.

The entire nation was united against terrorists. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.