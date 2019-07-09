Sindh Police arrest 5247 absconders, 3035 POs b/w June 15-30: Report

The Sindh Police has arrested 5247 absconders and 3035 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from June 15 to 30 2019, while taking action under section 87/88 of CrPC during the crackdown against criminal elements across Sindh province.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Police has arrested 5247 absconders and 3035 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from June 15 to 30 2019, while taking action under section 87/88 of CrPC during the crackdown against criminal elements across Sindh province.

Larkana district stood at first position in respect of police Range while district Kashmore is declared at first slot among all districts in Sindh, said a statement on Tuesday.

As many as 2103 POs and 1992 absconders were arrested in on-going operation in the Larkana Range.

The Kashmore district police arrested 937 absconders and 937 POs.

Meanwhile, Sukkur range police have arrested 573 POs and 858 absconders while East zone police - Karachi have arrested 60 POs and 1044 absconders between June 15 to 30,2019.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has commended the performance of Larkana and Kashmore police and announced to award Rs 100,000 each to DIG Larkana Irfan Baloch and SSP Kashmore Asad Raza.