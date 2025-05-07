Open Menu

Sindh Police Put On High Alert Amid Rising Pakistan-India Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Sindh Police put on high alert amid rising Pakistan-India tensions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has directed police officers across the province to remain on high alert.

Police officials have been instructed to intensify patrolling in markets, urban centers, and public places, while enhancing surveillance around sensitive locations, government and private installations, and border-adjacent areas, according to a news release on Wednesday.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon urged immediate action against any suspicious activity and warned that law enforcement should stay vigilant against potential threats from terrorists or anti-state actors.

Reassuring citizens, the police chief stated that while the armed forces are defending the national frontiers, Sindh Police stands fully prepared to counter any internal security threats.

