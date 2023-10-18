Open Menu

Sindh Police Rejects Rumors Of Law And Order Threats In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Sindh Police rejects rumors of law and order threats in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Sindh Police on Wednesday rejected the rumours circulating on social media regarding threats to the law and order situation in the megalopolis.

The spokesmen for Sindh Police termed the viral news, regarding any possible threats to law and order situation, as fake and mere propaganda.

Police authorities advised the citizens not to pay heed to any such fake news and also not to spread it.

Earlier, a message was circulating over social media according to which there were threats to the peace of the city. The said message was read as "Some miscreants, who apparently are non-natives were spotted by a number of people in suspicious vehicles carrying heavy arms and ammunition and the next 72 hours were most sensitive for the city.

" Besides this news, the Names of different city areas were also mentioned.

However, terming the message to be fake, Additional IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind said the message was a nefarious tactic of evil elements, and people should not pay any attention to such rumours.

Police and law enforcement agencies were taking all measures to maintain complete control over the law and order situation at the provincial level, especially in Karachi through cooperation and strategy.

Additional IGP Karachi warned that strict legal action would be taken against those elements who would try to disturb the law and order of the city and spread fear among the citizens with such baseless news.

