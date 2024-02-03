Open Menu

Sindh's Heavy Bike Rally Took Off For Tourism Promotion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion

Interim Sindh Minister for Tourism, Environment, and Climate Change and Coastal Development Arshad Wali Muhammad emphasized on Saturday the eco-friendly nature of such events, applauding their positive impact on the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Interim Sindh Minister for Tourism, Environment, and Climate Change and Coastal Development Arshad Wali Muhammad emphasized on Saturday the eco-friendly nature of such events, applauding their positive impact on the youth.

In the inauguration ceremony of Sindh’s heavy bike rally, he called on the youth to engage in activities that foster a love for adventure while contributing to environmental awareness, according to a private news channel.

Expressing delight, Arshad Wali Muhammad commended the spirit and passion of the rally participants.

"I am delighted to witness the spirit and passion of the participants in this exciting heavy bike rally. These events not only showcase the beauty of our land but also provide an excellent platform for our youth to engage in healthy and environmentally conscious activities," remarked Arshad Wali Muhammad.

The chief guest extended gratitude to participating biker groups and sponsors, including the Sindh Development Tourism Department, DHA City, Vital Tea, Taj Petroleum, and Thar Foundation.

The Heavy Bike Rally commenced from Mazar-e-Quaid, setting the stage for an exciting journey through Sindh's key destinations.

The rally includes visits to Bhambhor Fort, Thatta, Badin, Nokot, Mithi, Nagarparkar, and Rampur Dam.

The Heavy Bike Rally was not just an adventure for participants but also a strategic move to boost Sindh's tourism sector.

By showcasing the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region, the initiative aims to attract visitors and promote tourism.

Related Topics

Sindh Thar Dam Rampur Thatta Badin From Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for ..

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale

1 minute ago
 Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembere ..

Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

1 minute ago
 Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricu ..

Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

1 minute ago
 Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

1 minute ago
 Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

10 minutes ago
 President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

10 minutes ago
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

6 minutes ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

1 hour ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

2 hours ago
 Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free electio ..

Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free elections in Pakistan finalised: Sola ..

6 minutes ago
 18 candidates contesting in NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

18 candidates contesting in NA-74 (Sialkot-V)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan