Sindh's Heavy Bike Rally Took Off For Tourism Promotion
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 05:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Interim Sindh Minister for Tourism, Environment, and Climate Change and Coastal Development Arshad Wali Muhammad emphasized on Saturday the eco-friendly nature of such events, applauding their positive impact on the youth.
In the inauguration ceremony of Sindh’s heavy bike rally, he called on the youth to engage in activities that foster a love for adventure while contributing to environmental awareness, according to a private news channel.
Expressing delight, Arshad Wali Muhammad commended the spirit and passion of the rally participants.
"I am delighted to witness the spirit and passion of the participants in this exciting heavy bike rally. These events not only showcase the beauty of our land but also provide an excellent platform for our youth to engage in healthy and environmentally conscious activities," remarked Arshad Wali Muhammad.
The chief guest extended gratitude to participating biker groups and sponsors, including the Sindh Development Tourism Department, DHA City, Vital Tea, Taj Petroleum, and Thar Foundation.
The Heavy Bike Rally commenced from Mazar-e-Quaid, setting the stage for an exciting journey through Sindh's key destinations.
The rally includes visits to Bhambhor Fort, Thatta, Badin, Nokot, Mithi, Nagarparkar, and Rampur Dam.
The Heavy Bike Rally was not just an adventure for participants but also a strategic move to boost Sindh's tourism sector.
By showcasing the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region, the initiative aims to attract visitors and promote tourism.
