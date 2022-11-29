UrduPoint.com

Sir Syed University Holds SMEC 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Computer Science Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organized the closing ceremony of inter-university Speed Mind Execution Competition (SMEC'22) that was held to provide an opportunity for young and talented students to showcase their skills especially mentally in a more challenging manner

Computer Science Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organized the closing ceremony of inter-university Speed Mind Execution Competition (SMEC'22) that was held to provide an opportunity for young and talented students to showcase their skills especially mentally in a more challenging manner.

Students from various universities in Karachi took part in the event, held here on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Private Limited, Naveed Ali Baig was the chief guest.

Students from various universities in Karachi took part in the event, held here on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Private Limited, Naveed Ali Baig was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion Naveed Ali Baig said, "We believe in external manifestation of our commitment to transparency and open communications to all our stakeholders as well as to the wider public, interested in our activities. In the present era of dynamic technological developments, the need to modify and adapt is a continuous process and we believe it brings out the best in us".

Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar, said that technical education provides a boost to economic advancement and plays a significant role in national human resource development creating skilled manpower, enhancing industrial productivity and improving the quality of life.

Expressing his views, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the collaboration with academic institutes would open new venues of development and growth with induction of knowledge-based technology. The world is changing every other moment and we need to keep pace with this change.

Convenor AIT, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said that speed has become a competitive advantage. Faster approach towards business and other activities, gives out great results. Game development in Pakistan has led to become a fruitful part of the application industry as it contains almost 70% of all mobile apps, and it's growth in economy of Pakistan has also increased since the introduction of smart and android phones.

The winners of the games in each category were given the shields and Sir Syed University secured the trophy that was received by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin along with registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali. Later, Chairman Computer Science Department, Dr. Khaleej Haider presented the vote of thanks.

More Stories From Pakistan

