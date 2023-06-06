UrduPoint.com

SIU Arrests Two Street Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged accused involved in number of street crimes in different areas of the megalopolis.

According to SSP SIU, arrested persons identified as Bilal Ahmed and Shahmeer along with their other accomplices namely Qadir, Saqib, Anees and Junaid committed several robberies.

The accused committed street crimes in Shershah, Baghdadi, Garden, Ghas Mandi, Meera Naka, Nawa Lane, Chakiwara, Lee Market, Agra Taj, Ranchore Line and other areas.

They revealed that they sold the stolen mobile phones to an Afghan national. Arrested were habitual criminals.

The police recovered two pistols along with rounds from their possession.

Cases of arms recovered from the accused had been registered under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU Police Station and further investigations were underway.

