Six-day Campaign Against Hepatitis Begins In Hub

Sun 07th March 2021

Six-day campaign against hepatitis begins in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Coordinator Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Gul Sabeen Azam Ghurazai on Saturday said hepatitis B and C were dangerous diseases and measures were being taken to control the same .

She expressed these views while inaugurating a six-day campaign for screening, diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis at Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital in Hub, Lasbela district.

Dr Gul Sabeen said anti-jaundice screening, diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, and tree medication had been started in Lasbela district under the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Programme.

She said hepatitis has reached an alarming stage in in Balochistan and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal had directed to take special steps to control the deadly disease.

They reviewed the situation of hepatitis in various parts of the province, and accordingly made a strategy to take anti-hepatitis steps, she added.

Dr gul Sabeen said during the six-day campaign, free of charge hepatitis diagnostic tests and vaccines would be provided and urged the people to take take full advantage of it.

District Health Officer Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani, Deputy District Officer Dr. Muhammad Yaqub Lasi, Assistant District Health Officer Dr. Ghazala Inayat, Medical Superintendent Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Dr. Abdul Ghani Baloch, Child Specialist Dr. Nazer Ali Baloch, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hassanand, Hub Mohammad Ahmad Zaheer, Balochistan Awami Party leaders Lala Mohammad Yousuf Baloch, Ataullah Ronjha, Ghulam Din Ronjha, Saifullah Sheikh, Senior Vice President of Paramedical Association Lasbela Ghulam Muhammad Zehri were also present.

