Six Farmers Booked For Water Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) An irrigation task-force team caught six farmers on the charges of water theft from canals in the district here on Friday.
According to official sources, the teams conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught Pervaiz, Mumtaz, Zafar, Muhammad Khan, Rizwan and Nazar Muhammad for stealing water from canals.
On the report of the irrigation team, police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft1 minute ago
-
IRSA Advisory body to meet on April 24 minutes ago
-
Protective wire drive for motorcyclists continues5 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt to make country prosperous: MPA5 minutes ago
-
KP revenue minister chairs meeting on land records computerization35 minutes ago
-
Food department raids shops, imposes heavy fines on violators35 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 92,800 cusecs water35 minutes ago
-
Home Minister for tightening security of mosques, important buildings35 minutes ago
-
Excise team successfully thwarts smuggling attempt55 minutes ago
-
15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding1 hour ago
-
Two POs held1 hour ago
-
PM makes two more appointments in his team1 hour ago