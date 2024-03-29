Open Menu

Six Farmers Booked For Water Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) An irrigation task-force team caught six farmers on the charges of water theft from canals in the district here on Friday.

According to official sources, the teams conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught Pervaiz, Mumtaz, Zafar, Muhammad Khan, Rizwan and Nazar Muhammad for stealing water from canals.

On the report of the irrigation team, police registered cases against them.

