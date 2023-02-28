Six held for injuring three staffers at Motorway Toll Plaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six accused who were involved in firing and injuring three staffers at the Motorway Toll Plaza in the Naseerabad area, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also confiscated 03 luxury vehicles, 05 rifles and bullets from their possession.

Naseerabad Police held 06 accused who were identified as Ikram Ali, Ali Raza, Muhammad Abrar, Muhammad Amir, Ali Akbar and Syed Mohsin by using all scientific and human intelligence.

The accused insisted on not paying the toll tax at the toll plaza, threatened the staff at gunpoint and opened fire.

As result, 03 staffers Muhammad Zeeshan, Amir Shehzad and Umar Bilal were injured by the firing.

A case was registered in Naseerabad police station under sections of terrorism, attempted murder and other provisions.

The raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani appreciated the police team said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, hurling threats and bullying are intolerable, he added.

He said, "Anyone who instils fear in the citizens will be dealt with iron hands."