Six Minor Girls Died Of Suffocation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Six minor girls including four sisters died of suffocation
in Jinnah Colony, in the limits of Kotmomin police station
no Monday.
According to police, the incident took place at 12-Chak Totiyawali
in Jinnah colony area where six minor girls of an extended family
went into an empty wheat container while playing, when its lid
accidently closed and locked.
All the minor girls died on suffocation.
The dead were identified as Samia (8), Amna (6), Sawaira Rani (4)
and Dua Fatima (1) daughters of Yasir Ali while two others identified
as Mariyam (7) d/o Fiaz and Sonia (6) d/o Riaz.
The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital.
