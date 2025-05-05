Six minor girls died of suffocation

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Six minor girls including four sisters died of suffocation

in Jinnah Colony, in the limits of Kotmomin police station

no Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at 12-Chak Totiyawali

in Jinnah colony area where six minor girls of an extended family

went into an empty wheat container while playing, when its lid

accidently closed and locked.

All the minor girls died on suffocation.

The dead were identified as Samia (8), Amna (6), Sawaira Rani (4)

and Dua Fatima (1) daughters of Yasir Ali while two others identified

as Mariyam (7) d/o Fiaz and Sonia (6) d/o Riaz.

The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital.