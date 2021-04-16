Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 170 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 170 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday the death toll reached 726 in the district.

He said that 869 tests were conducted in public and private sectors labs, adding that so far 10,931 patientshad recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,162.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 79, including 27 confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.