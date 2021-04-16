UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:54 PM

Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 170 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 170 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday the death toll reached 726 in the district.

He said that 869 tests were conducted in public and private sectors labs, adding that so far 10,931 patientshad recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,162.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 79, including 27 confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

11 minutes ago

Bundesliga fighting to finish season after virus o ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels queries Ireland's quarantine for some EU ..

2 minutes ago

All resources being used for industrial developmen ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns missile, drone attacks on Jizan, ..

2 minutes ago

US Gave No Proof on Russia's 'Involvement' in US S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.