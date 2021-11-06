Six more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Six people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 955 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 221 while 25,615 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 43 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 87 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.