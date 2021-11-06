UrduPoint.com

Six More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:16 PM

Six more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Six people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Six people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 955 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 221 while 25,615 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 43 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 87 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxem ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

21 seconds ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

23 seconds ago
 Chief Minister , Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cric ..

Chief Minister , Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cricket

25 seconds ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Finals on Sun ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Finals on Sunday

31 seconds ago
 Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates art ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates art exhibition

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.