Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Police have arrested six outlaws over interfering in government matters and demolishing the newly built toll plaza at Shujabad Jalalpur Pirwala road.

According to XEN Highways Ghulam Nabi, Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi had inaugurated 48 kilometres long Shujabad Jalalpur road for Rs two and a half billion on January 16.

On this occasion, orders were given for the construction of a toll plaza for toll tax collection. The communication and construction department also issued a notification for collection from February 16.

As soon as the tax collection was started, local transporters interfered in government matters and demolished the newly constructed toll plaza at Shujabad Jalalpur and injured the staff.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer took prompt action and registered the case. Six accused were arrested while raids are being conducted to arrest other culprits.

The toll plaza was made functional and collection has been started.