SLA Chairman Meets LUMHS VC To Discuss Ways For Promoting Sindhi Language

Published August 15, 2022

SLA Chairman meets LUMHS VC to discuss ways for promoting Sindhi language

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Chairman Prof. Ishaq Samejo has started a series of meetings with the heads of various institutions for enhancing the use and promotion of Sindhi language as per the policy of the provincial government and the laws approved by Sindh Assembly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Chairman Prof. Ishaq Samejo has started a series of meetings with the heads of various institutions for enhancing the use and promotion of Sindhi language as per the policy of the provincial government and the laws approved by Sindh Assembly.

According to spokesperson Saleem Jarwar, SLA Chairman Ishaq Samejo held meeting with Sciences' Vice-Chancellor Dr. lkramu Din Ujjan on Monday.

He discussed with the Vice-Chancellor the issues related to writing the Names of various departments and roads in Sindhi along with English and urdu and official correspondence should also be written in Sindhi language.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University assured that very soon the names of the roads and departments of the university will also be written in Sindhi language.

