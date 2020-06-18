Smart lockdown to be enforced from June 19 to contain COVID-19 spread

In the wake of rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and on recommendation of District Health Officer Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under sections (3) of Sindh Epedimic Diseases Control Act - 2014, ordered to ensure smart lockdown and seal the specific areas/streets forthwith from 09 a.m June 19, 2020 to July 02, 2020 for 14 days

According to a notification issued here late on Wednesday night, Hyderabad city's Kalhora Colony and Mubarak colony, Latifabad's Mir Hassanabad colony, GOR Colony, Samhara colony and Unit number 6 will remain sealed off for 14 days.

In Taluka Qasimabad Noor Mosque and surrounding, Gul Latif colony, London Town, Wapda Colony, Sehrish Nagar, Abass Town, Revenue colony, New Memon city, Waqar Town, Jamali Paro, Old Memon city, Qadir Nagar Band, Gul Shah Band, Gul Baig Chandio, Ya Ali colony, Pathan Goth, Baagri Mohalla, Mir Fateh colony, Giddu Chowk surroundings, Katchi Abadi, Railway colony, Gulshan Mehran Phase-2, Shedi Goth, GM Nagar, Jogi Goth, Anwer vilaz, Industrial colony, Memon Socitey, Polytechnical colony, Khalid Society, Muslim Society, Qasimabad Phase -1 Block A, B and C, Gulshan Habib, Memon Heights, Faraz Villaz Phase 2 and 3, Abdullah Homes, Old Wahdat colony, SRTC colony, Al Mustafa Town phase-2, Abdullah Blessings, Naseem Nagar phase-1, Bhittai Town, Data Nagar, HDA flats, Dream View, Abdullah City, Ali Nagar, Prince Town, GMB colony, Mahmmadi flats, Abdullah Town, Star Bunglows, Bismillah Towers, Abdullah Palace, Shams Tower, Kehkashan Area, Data Nagar, Naqash Villaz, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Citizen colony, Citizen plaza, Budho Palari, Karan Khan Shoro, Happy Homes, New Citizen colony, Citizen Homes, Gulshan-e-Abass, Burhani Nagar, Almiran Town, State Life Colony, Pathan Goth, Memon Town, Shehbaz Town phase 1 and 2, Marvi Town, Marvi Garden, Shah Latif colony, Pearl Residency, Abdullah Sports city, Misri Shaikh, Queen's Residency, Deplai Colony, Safia Residency and nearby areas will remain sealed off during smart lockdown, the notification read.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, respective Wing Commandants and all Assistant Commissioners of above mentioned talukas to implement orders strictly in the best interest of general public.

While imposing smart lockdown in the above mentioned areas, relevant notifications issued by Home Department Government of Sindh, will remain intact. In addition to these following standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly adhered to.

As per SOPs, no person will be allowed outside home/office without mask under any circumstances.

All markets shopping malls, restuarants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas. No general exit or entry will be allowed in these aeas except providing essential services or commodities. In case of emergency two persons will be allowed in a vehicle.

There shall also be a complete ban on gathering of all kinds of social or any other purpose at any place, public or private in these areas.

All shops other than essential services viz, pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc, shall remain closed in these areas.

Timings for essential services (except pharmacies or medical stores which will open 24/7) in these localities will be 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The sampling facilities will be available in these areas and ambulance services will be on standby in those localities to deal with any emergency. Pillion riding shall be strictly banned in these areas and residents of these areas only be allowed outside their homes if they have valid and pressing reason. Only one person of household shall be allowed for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to LEAs at all times.

All public transport (buses, taxis, rikshaws, Uber Careem) shall be banned to ply on the road in these areas.

The groceries stores/general or karyana stores, Atta Chakkis, fruit/vegetable shops, tandoors, petrol pumps shall be exempted from this order.

The milk shops, chicken /meat/fish shops and bakeries, judges, laywers, court staff, people related to health services including hospitals, clinics, laboratories collection points and medical stores, officials of government department on duty duly notified by respective department shall also be exempted from this order.

The staff related to LEAs, journalists from print and electronic media having valid ID cards of their media houses or as authorized by Information Department shall be exempted from this order.

Persons in need of medical care with two attendants if necessary, persons going to perform last rituals of deceased family members, utility companies, municipalities, WASA, HESCO, NTDC, PTCL and SSGPL shall be exempted from this order.

The call centers with 50% staff with no public dealing allowed shall also be exempted from this order while welfare organizations providing essential items shall also be exempted from this ban.

Any person found violating any of the instruction contained in this notification shall be liable for action accordance with section 4 of Sindh Epidemics Disease Control Act- 2014, the notification read.