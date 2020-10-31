Smart lockdown to be imposed in areas where coronavirus cases reported: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that smart lockdown would be imposed in the areas where coronavirus cases reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that smart lockdown would be imposed in the areas where coronavirus cases reported.

In a statement issued here Saturday,the CM said the decision for closing the markets at 10 p.m. had been taken with consultation, adding that more strict measures could be taken in case of not following the SOPs in Bazaars and markets.

He warned that due to violation of the coronavirus SOPs, the number of patients were increasing day by day, therefore, precautionary measures were utmost necessary for saving lives and health.

He said that the number of active coronavirus cases had reached to 4228 in the province while 185 new cases of COVID-19 had been surfaced during the last 24 hours, whereas, three others have lost their lives.

He said that 6637 test were conducted for diagnosing coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that so far 1,583,563 test had been conducted.

He informed that out of 104,016 confirmed coronavirus patients 97,431had been recovered so far.