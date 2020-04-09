UrduPoint.com
SMS To Ehsas Programme Code 8171 Made Free

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has made Short Message Service (SMS) to code 8171 Ehsas Programme registration as free from April 10, 2020 to facilitate people.

This decision has been taken to mitigate the sufferings of the deserving mobile subscribers having no balance.

They would be able to send SMS to 8171 without consuming any balance.

It may be mentioned that PTA is extending full support to BISP, without any financial benefit, in its effortsto reach out people waiting for help through mobile technology, said a press release.

