UrduPoint.com

Smuggling Bids Foiled; 24 Kg Hashish, 2880 Kg NCP Tea Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Smuggling bids foiled; 24 kg hashish, 2880 kg NCP tea recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Wednesday foiled two smuggling bids in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station and recovered 24 kilogram hashish and six sacks of non-custom paid (NCP) tea worth Rs 768,000 approximately.

In a statement, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah along with SMA Police Station SHO Abdul Ali Khan said that the police was strictly pursuing zero tolerance policy of District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad against all social crimes. Indiscriminate operations of the police were successfully underway to eradicate the menace of narcotics from the district, he told and added that he himself along with his team, were taking action on tip-off regarding drug smuggling, created a blockade in front of Sadgi check post on Tank-Pezu road. During the operation, the police stopped a white-coloured car bearing registration number (N-8517) for checking.

The men on driving and front seats introduced themselves as Abdul Sultan son of Pehlwan and Raheem Ullah son of Gulbad Khan residents of Hangu respectively.

During checking, the police recovered 24 kilogram of hashish from the hidden cavities under the front seats of the car which was being smuggled from Hangu to Tank. The police arrested both the inter-district smugglers after registering a case against them and started further investigation.

In another action, the SMA police seized six sacks of non-customs paid tea worth around Rs 768,000 at Manjhikhel check post. The weight of each sack was 480 kilogram. The police handed the commodity over to the customs department for further legal action.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road Car Hangu Tank Post All From Weight

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

59 minutes ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.