Smuggling bids foiled; 24 kg hashish, 2880 kg NCP tea recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Wednesday foiled two smuggling bids in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station and recovered 24 kilogram hashish and six sacks of non-custom paid (NCP) tea worth Rs 768,000 approximately.

In a statement, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah along with SMA Police Station SHO Abdul Ali Khan said that the police was strictly pursuing zero tolerance policy of District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad against all social crimes. Indiscriminate operations of the police were successfully underway to eradicate the menace of narcotics from the district, he told and added that he himself along with his team, were taking action on tip-off regarding drug smuggling, created a blockade in front of Sadgi check post on Tank-Pezu road. During the operation, the police stopped a white-coloured car bearing registration number (N-8517) for checking.

The men on driving and front seats introduced themselves as Abdul Sultan son of Pehlwan and Raheem Ullah son of Gulbad Khan residents of Hangu respectively.

During checking, the police recovered 24 kilogram of hashish from the hidden cavities under the front seats of the car which was being smuggled from Hangu to Tank. The police arrested both the inter-district smugglers after registering a case against them and started further investigation.

In another action, the SMA police seized six sacks of non-customs paid tea worth around Rs 768,000 at Manjhikhel check post. The weight of each sack was 480 kilogram. The police handed the commodity over to the customs department for further legal action.