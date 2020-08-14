UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Celebrates 73rd I-Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at SNGPL Head Office on Friday to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

SNGPL Managing Director (MD) Amer Tufail was chief guest of the ceremony.

While addressing,he urged the employees to perform their work as a unit for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that the war against coronavirus was not yet over so the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) provided by the Government of Pakistan must be strictly followed.

Later, SNGPL MD Amer Tufail planted sapling as well.

The ceremony was attended by number of officers and employees.

