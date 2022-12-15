UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Committed To Resolve Consumers' Complaints: GM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager Khurram Ayub Khan has advised the officials concerned to leave no stone unturned in resolving the complaints of valued consumers.

He made these remarks while listening to complaints of consumers here at an open court organised at the regional office.

He ordered immediate action to resolve the consumers' complaints regarding billing and other issues. Chief Engineer Masam Ibrar was also present on the occasion.

The general manager stated that the company's call center 1199 and complaint centers in various areas of the region were serving the valued consumers round the clock to resolve their issues through well-equipped teams.

"However, in order to provide the opportunity to the general public to have direct access to the officials concerned, we have organized the khuli kachehri here in our regional office I-9 Islamabad," he added.

Khurram Ayub Khan said that making tangible improvements in customer services was the top priority of the able managing director Ali Javed Hamdani. "We are arranging open kachehri for our valued consumers to provide the best possible service to them in addressing their queries."A number of gas consumers attended the khuli kachehri and appreciated the efforts of SNGPL Islamabad.

