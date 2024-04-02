SNGPL Cuts Off Another 2,436 Connections For Gas Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) during its on going gas theft crackdown, disconnected another 2,436 connections in Punjab, KP and Islamabad with Rs 28.73 million fine imposed.
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 21 connections on illegal use of gas and 3 FIRs were lodged against gas thieves.
In Multan, 844 connections were disconnected for the illegal use of gas while another 943 on the use of a compressor and 31 FIRs were lodged against gas thieves. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 6.08 million against gas theft cases. In Rawalpindi, the team disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas and an amount of Rs 36 Thousand have been booked against gas theft cases.
In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 69 connections on account of direct use of gas. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 million against gas theft cases. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 11 connections on the illegal use of gas.
In Mardan, the regional team disconnected 12 connections on the illegal use of gas.
The team also imposed a fine of Rs 0.43 million against gas theft cases.
In Sargodha, the regional team disconnected 79 connections to the illegal use of gas. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 1.41 million against gas theft cases. In Faisalabad, the regional team disconnected 2 connections on the illegal use of gas. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 45 Thousand against gas theft cases.
In Gujranwala, 8 connections were disconnected for the illegal use of gas while another 2 were on the use of a compressor. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 0.64 million against gas theft cases
In Sheikhupura 318 connections were disconnected for the illegal use of gas while another 114 on the use of a compressor and 18 FIRs were lodged against gas thieves. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 17.91 million against gas theft cases. In Gujrat, 6 connections were disconnected for the illegal use of gas. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 against gas theft cases.
