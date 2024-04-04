Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 34 More Meters Over Gas Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SNGPL disconnects 34 more meters over gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, disconnected another 34 connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, with Rs 1.7 million fine imposed.

According to a spokesman for the company, the regional team disconnected six connections in Lahore over illegal use of gas and one FIR was lodged against a gas thief. The team also imposed Rs 0.3 million fine over the gas theft.

In Multan, three connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas and Rs 0.8 million fine was imposed, while in Rawalpindi a team disconnected two connections.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected two connections on use of compressor.

In Mardan, the regional team disconnected eight connections on illegal use of gas and two FIRs [first information reports] were lodged against gas thieves.

In Faisalabad, the regional team disconnected four connections over illegal use of gas. The team also imposed Rs 45,000 fine. In Gujranwala, three connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas, while another two on use of compressor. The team also imposed Rs 0.26 million fine on gas thieves.

In Gujrat, three connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas. The team also imposed Rs 2,900 fine. In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected over illegal use of gas.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Punjab Company Fine Gujrat Sahiwal Mardan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Gas FIR Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

1 hour ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

1 hour ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

2 hours ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

5 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

5 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

17 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan