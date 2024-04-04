SNGPL Disconnects 34 More Meters Over Gas Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, disconnected another 34 connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, with Rs 1.7 million fine imposed.
According to a spokesman for the company, the regional team disconnected six connections in Lahore over illegal use of gas and one FIR was lodged against a gas thief. The team also imposed Rs 0.3 million fine over the gas theft.
In Multan, three connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas and Rs 0.8 million fine was imposed, while in Rawalpindi a team disconnected two connections.
In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected two connections on use of compressor.
In Mardan, the regional team disconnected eight connections on illegal use of gas and two FIRs [first information reports] were lodged against gas thieves.
In Faisalabad, the regional team disconnected four connections over illegal use of gas. The team also imposed Rs 45,000 fine. In Gujranwala, three connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas, while another two on use of compressor. The team also imposed Rs 0.26 million fine on gas thieves.
In Gujrat, three connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas. The team also imposed Rs 2,900 fine. In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected over illegal use of gas.
