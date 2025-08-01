SNGPL disconnects four more meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force has disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

Three meters were disconnected for using compressor and one meter was removed for its use for commercial purposes. Door-to-door checking of 78 meters was carried out.