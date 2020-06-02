SNGPL disconnects illegal connection

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) special task force for UFG Control HO Tuesday raided village Siddhar and disconnected a connection supplying gas to 13 houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) special task force for UFG Control HO Tuesday raided village Siddhar and disconnected a connection supplying gas to 13 houses.

According to a spokesperson, gas was being pilfered from the main supply line.

The line was removed and a case was being processed for booking of the gas thieves. Moreover, an application to the local police station had also been submitted for lodging of an FIR.