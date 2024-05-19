Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Three More Connections Over Tempering

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL) on Sunday disconnected three more connections over pilfering gas through tempering metres during its ongoing operation.

The gas meter of a consumer was disconnected for being reversed.

Similarly, four consumers were found involved in supplying gas to more than one house and their extensions were disconnected.

A consumer meter was disconnected due to extension in Lasani colony.

The in-charge Task Force said that commercial consumers were being checked in the morning and evening time and consumers whose consumption is lower than last year are being specially monitored. He said that the gas pilferers would be dealt with strictly.

