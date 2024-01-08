SNGPL imposes fines of Rs 3.47 mln for illegal gas use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has undertaken a robust campaign against gas theft, resulting in the imposition of fines totalling Rs 3.47 million and the disconnection of 347 unauthorized connections.

The spokesperson for SNGPL said that the regional team's actions included disconnecting 13 connections due to the illegal use of gas and 23 connections for the use of compressors.

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, 98 connections were severed due to the illegal use of gas, leading to fines amounting to Rs 0.30 million in gas theft cases.

The city of Multan witnessed 25 connections being disconnected for the illegal use of gas, with an additional 25 connections cut off for the use of compressors, resulting in fines totalling Rs 0.

050 million against gas theft cases.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 93 connections attributed to the direct and illegal use of gas, imposing fines of Rs 3.05 million against gas theft cases.

The regional team in Mardan took action by disconnecting 4 connections for the illegal use of gas and 12 for the use of compressors.

In Sahiwal, three connections faced disconnection due to compressor use, and in Faisalabad, three connections were severed for similar reasons.

The city of Sheikhupura witnessed the disconnection of 47 connections for the illegal use of gas, resulting in fines totalling Rs 0.03 million against gas theft cases.

Additionally, the regional team in Sargodha took action by disconnecting a connection for the illegal use of gas.